Co-founder of Liverpool Motor Neurone Disease charity Chris Rimmer dies

The co-founder of the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, Chris Rimmer has died.

The charity announced his passing on social media today.

Chris passed away yesterday, 18th April after living with Motor Neurone Disease since 2014.

The charity's online tribute reads ....

"Everyone at @DarbyRimmerMND is truly heartbroken. Chris was a fighter and a special man. He was and is an inspiration for so many. He was passionate about trying to help others affected by MND and we will now do everything we can to continue his amazing work."

Football pundit Jamie Carragher posted this online tribute to Chris.

The armed forces veteran launched the charity with his friend, ex-Liverpool, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers footballer Stephen Darby, who also has MND.

Stephen and Chris setup the charity together Credit: PA Images

The pair wanted to create awareness of MND, to fund and assist research into the illness with the quest of finding a cure for the illness, to raise funds and offer grants to those with MND, as well as creating a network to help provide information and emotional support network for those diagnosed with the disease.

