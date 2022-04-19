Liam Gallagher is set to play an intimate gig in Blackburn - and raise money for local homeless charity Nightsafe.

The former Oasis frontman will head to King George's Hall on Wednesday, April 27 ahead of his stadium tours - and release of his third solo album at the end of May.

The surprise concert, for around 2,000 people, will be the first time Liam has ever performed there.

The event is part of a collaboration between the singer-songwriter and Adidas, who are launching a new trainer with Liam's initials in the name.

The shoe designer Gary Aspden, who is from Darwen, is good friends with Liam and has already collaborated with him in designing footwear.

Liam announced the news to 1.5 million of his followers on Instagram. He said: “Liam will play a one-off show at The King George’s Hall on April 27th in Blackburn in celebration of his new trainer collaboration with adidas Spezial.

"All proceeds from the gig in aid of @nightsafebwd. Ticket raffle opens 3pm tomorrow.Link in stories to download the app and enter the raffle.

Liam will be supported by local Blackburn band The Illicits, joining a lineage of music legends who have played at the grade II listed King George’s Hall – from the likes of David Bowie and The Beatles to The Clash and The Stone Roses.

Fans will need to enter a ballot via an app before midnight on Thursday, 22 April to register for tickets.

Liam played a show for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall last month and also performed for NHS staff at the O2 Arena, thanking them for their efforts during the pandemic.

He was recently spotted filming the music video for his new single on top of one of Manchester's most iconic landmarks.

