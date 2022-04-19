Manchester United and Liverpool players and fans have banded together to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo tonight, following the death of his newborn son.

Reds fans sang the team's anthem 'you'll never walk alone' as they led Man U supporters in a clap in sympathy for the grieving player's loss.

The forward missed tonight's clash between the two teams, after his newborn twin boy died.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had earlier announced the tragic news, confirming their baby girl had survived.

At the seventh minute of Tuesday's match, supporters on both sides stood for a minute's applause.

The historic rivals joined together at Anfield for the tribute on Tuesday evening, as the stadium united to pay respect to Ronaldo and his family.

Football great Gary Lineker called it a "lovely, moving and heartfelt" gesture for the player, who wears a number seven shirt.

Manchester United's Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic and Harry Maguire wear armbands for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo had earlier announced the loss in a joint message with his partner, prompting messages of support from across the footballing world and beyond.

Man United confirmed Ronaldo’s absence from the Premier League match, saying on the club's website: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.

“Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”

A further statement on United’s website said the fan-led minute's applause at the seventh minute had “initially been suggested by fans of the Merseyside team”.

A request from Ralf Rangnick’s visiting squad to wear black armbands had been accepted and “will be reciprocated by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side”.

Ronaldo, 37, who has four older children, announced last October that he and Rodriguez were expecting twins. Their baby girl survived.

The couple said on Monday: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

Liverpool fans clap on the 7th minute in mark of respect to Ronaldo following the death of his newborn son. Credit: PA

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodríguez. Credit: PA images

A message on United’s Twitter account on Monday evening read: “Your pain is our pain, Cristiano.

Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

Ronaldo’s former club Real Madrid said in a statement: “Real Madrid, its president and board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of one of the children that our dear Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting.

“Real Madrid shares in the family’s pain and wishes to send them all of our warmth.”

Manchester City, Liverpool, Leeds and the Premier League were among many others sending the couple messages of condolence on Twitter.