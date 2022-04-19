Play Brightcove video

You can watch Aneeshwar's full audition on Britain's Got Talent above.

He is the little boy from Warrington with big ideas to save the planet!

Aneeshwar Kunchala stole the show on Britain's Got Talent on Sunday night, when he gave an impassioned performance of a poem about saving the planet.

The seven-year-old appeared on the show after being invited by one of the four judges, comedian and author David Walliams.

He was given the shock of his life while at school in Warrington Credit: ITV

In a new section of the popular programme called 'Golden Moments', Walliams surprised Aneeshwar at his school in Warrington, to tell him he had been invited to audition.

Helped by his friends, the young environmentalist recited a poem he had written himself about endangered animals, pollution and deforestation.

He received a standing ovation from thousands of people - and the four celebrity judges - who were sitting in the audience.

Simon Cowell called his performance "incredible", while Amanda Holden called Aneeshwar the perfect person to follow in Sir David Attenborough's footsteps.

Singer Alesha Dixon called the seven-year-old an "remarkable young man". Meanwhile, David Walliams called him "the start of something very special."

Aneeshwar, helped by his dad Anil, began making videos about the wildlife and the environment during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

His informative videos, and passion for the world we live in, means he now has more than 44,000 views on Youtube.

