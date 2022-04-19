The family of an 18-year-old man who died after an assault in Liverpool city centre have revealed that he was due to become a father in just a few months time.

Michael Toohey died in hospital after being found with severe injuries at an internet cafe on London Road on Saturday, 16 April.

A post mortem has now been carried out, which confirmed Michael died from multiple injuries.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 34 year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was bailed pending further enquiries.

Michael's family have paid tribute to him, revealing he was due to become a father in just a few months time.

In a statement, his family said: "Michael Toohey was what you'd describe as a beautiful well mannered placid young man, soon to be a daddy to a young boy who's due in just three months."

"Michael was adored by everybody who had the pleasure to meet him. His cheeky smile would light up any room, he was kind caring courageous and idolised his sisters and was a brilliant uncle", it continued.

"Michael loved his mum and was never far from home he was very much all for his family so when he found out he was going to be a dad he was overjoyed.

"Michael and his partner had only recently moved into a new house together to start a family of their own he was so excited for what the future had in store for them, Michael knew it was going to be a boy before anyone else.

"No-one would have a bad word to say about Michael so when the family got the phone call to say Michael had been brutally attacked they had no idea who would be so cruel and that history was once again going to repeat itself on another young innocent young boy.

"In 2003 Michael's young cousin Johnny Delaney was attacked in Ellesmere Port and left to die days before his 16th birthday.

"Michael came from a beautiful accepting family who would welcome anybody and do anything for anyone in need."

His family have appealed for anyone with information relating to his death to contact police, to "prevent this from happening to anyone else's innocent child."

They said: "A boy full of potential and grace has had his life taken from him and his family left devastated who could be responsible for such a horrific act.

"Rest in paradise our beautiful boy. We will miss your cheeky face. Forever young Goodnight Godbless our beautiful boy Michael Toohey."

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath from Merseyside Police said: “We know there were a number of people stood at bus stops on London Road, walking past TJ Hughes or driving along London Road who may have witnessed this incident or a vehicle that was seen driving erratically in the area at that time. “I am keen to appeal to those people to come forward so we can speak to them. Similarly anybody who may have mobile phone footage or dash cam footage then please come forward.”

Anyone with information on this incident can contact @MerPolCC, 101 or @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000261976.Anyone with any footage, can upload this to be viewed by police via the following link to the NICE website.