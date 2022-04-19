Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in Manchester United's clash against Liverpool on Tuesday after the death of his newborn baby, the club has confirmed.

The Portuguese forward announced in October 2021 that he and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, were expecting twins.

In a statement shared on social media on Monday, the couple said they are "devastated" at the loss of their baby boy and added that Ms Rodríguez gave birth to a girl.

The Reds announced on Tuesday (19 April) that Ronaldo will miss the club's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield this evening.

In their own tribute to Ronaldo and his family, United said: "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.

"Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodríguez. Credit: PA images

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the parents said in a joint statement on Monday.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

There has been a huge number of messages of support from across the footballing world and beyond for Ronaldo and his family.

Teammate and England international Marcus Rashford led the tributes, writing on Twitter: "Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I'm so sorry."

Ronaldo’s former club Real Madrid said in a statement: “Real Madrid, its president and board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of one of the children that our dear Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting.

“Real Madrid shares in the family’s pain and wishes to send them all of our warmth.”

Manchester City, Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City FC were some of the football clubs who also sent condolences.