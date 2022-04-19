Terminal 3 to reopen at Manchester Airport after travel chaos

Manchester Airport's third terminal will fully reopen later this month, just weeks after chaotic scenes at the city's airport.

Long delays, queues trailing outside terminals to reach check-in and piles of abandoned suitcases left by travellers have been among the airport's recent problems.

Some passengers missed flights after huge queues at the airport Credit: MEN Syndication

Now, airport bosses say a full service will resume from Terminal 3 from Friday the 22nd of April.

All passengers flying with Aurigny, British Airways, Eastern Airways, Iberia Express, Loganair, Ryanair and Vueling are now being advised to check in at the Terminal Three entrance. All arrivals in the airport will also exit from the Terminal Three building.

It comes after Mayor Andy Burnham warned that long delays at the airport could last for more than two months, due to staffing shortages.

It's not yet clear how the airport will restaff the third terminal, but jobs are still being advertised, after many staff were let go during the pandemic.