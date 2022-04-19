Tributes have been paid to the Lancashire-born composer Sir Harrison Birtwistle, who has died aged 87.

Confirming his death, Sir Harrison's publisher Boosey and Hawkes said he was recognised as one of Britain's greatest contemporary composers.

Sir Harrison Birtwistle was made a Companion of Honour in 2001 Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

Sir Harrison was born in Accrington in 1934 and studied clarinet and composition at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

In 1975, he became musical director of the newly established Royal National Theatre in London, a post he held until 1983.

He received many honours during his lifetime including a knighthood in 1988 and he was made Companion of Honour in 2001.

Sir Harrison's compositions, which ranged from chamber pieces to large-scale opera, were given prominent performances in venues including the Royal Opera House, the English National Opera, the Deutsche Staatsoper in Berlin, the BBC Proms in London and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

He is best known for The Triumph Of Time and his operas including The Mask Of Orpheus, Gawain and The Minotaur.

Leading musical institutions have paid tribute to the composer including the Royal Philharmonic Society who said his “music shook the earth”.

The radio presenter Donald Macleod, who interviewed Sir Harrison in 2019 for BBC Radio 3's 'Composer of the Week', said he was raising a toast to the "towering" composer.

Martyn Brabbins, music director of the English National Opera, said Birtwistle “was a much-loved collaborator and mentor whose work has inspired generations of musicians.”

