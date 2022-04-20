Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom are 'robbed at gunpoint'.

CCTV footage showing the moment Amir Khan was targeted by armed robbers has been shared by the boxer's wife.

Faryal Makhdoom shared the video of two men getting out of a Mercedes car before demanding her husband give up his diamond encrusted £71,000 watch at gunpoint.

There are fears the couple could have been a ‘deliberate target.'

Police arrived and searched the area, but the men had already fled in a getaway car.

CCTV footage shows two people running away from the scene. Credit: Instagram

Faryal posted CCTV footage from the night on her Instagram account and wrote that the incident had made her feel "sick to her stomach."

Khan broke the news of the robbery late on Monday (18 April) evening. He tweeted: "Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton.

"I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me.

"Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face.

"The main thing is we’re both safe."

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 2115 on Monday, April 18 to High Road, Leyton.

“A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing.

There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries. Police responded and conducted an area search. At this very early stage there have been no arrests.

"An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries.”