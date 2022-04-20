A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in the early hours of the morning in Bolton.

Emergency services were called at 2:30am on Wednesday, 20 April after reports that a woman in her 30s had been raped behind the Newspaper building on Bradshawgate.

Officers have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of rape and he remains in custody.

Police say a cordon is currently in place around the area "whilst a number of lines of enquiry are following up by detectives."

Detective Inspector David Sinclair, from GMP’s Bolton district, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim who is understandably distressed and receiving the appropriate care and support.

“We currently have one person in custody and I’d like to reassure the community and those nearby that we’re carrying out a thorough, detailed investigation and officers will be in the area today following up a number of lines of enquiry.

“Anyone who has any information or may have seen or heard anything is asked to contact us by reporting it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”