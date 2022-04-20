Crowds of people are expected to line the route to a private funeral service for The Wanted's Tom Parker, who died last month at the age of 33.

The Bolton-born singer passed away on Wednesday, 30 March surrounded by his family after having been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, glioblastoma.

His wife, Kelsey Parker, invited people to pay their last respects outside his funeral, which will take place at 10am on Wednesday, 20 April, in Petts Wood, South London.

Tom Parker and wife Kelsey. Credit: PA images

On Instagram, she said it "would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service."

She said people are then welcome to stand outside of the church for the duration of the service which will be relayed on screens.

Tom, who was one of five singers in the British boyband the Wanted, spent the remainder of his years raising awareness of brain tumours - and raising money to fight it.

Now after his death, his family have continued his legacy by raising more than £54,000, which will go towards "amazing causes in Tom’s name."

Listen to the ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.