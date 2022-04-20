Former Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has been told he is no longer under investigation by Lancashire Police.

The force announced he is one of four men who have been told they are no longer being investigated as part of a probe codenamed Operation Sheridan

Mr Anderson, who was Mayor from 2012 to 2021, was interviewed under caution almost four years ago as part of the operation which was launched in 2013.

In a statement, Lancashire Police confirmed Mr Anderson and three other men were no longer being investigated. It said: “Lancashire Constabulary have written to four men to tell them they are no longer under investigation as part of Operation Sheridan.

“The four, aged 64, 68, 66 and 62 were contacted last month and told they would face no further action. Operation Sheridan was launched in 2013 following allegations of financial irregularity made to the constabulary by Lancashire County Council.

“On completion of the investigation, we referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service who are currently considering potential offences in relation to four other individuals. We would like to remind all concerned that criminal proceedings in this matter remain active.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any future proceedings.”

Mr Anderson stepped down as Mayor in December 2020 after being arrested by Merseyside Police as part of a corruption investigation into planning applications in Liverpool called Operation Aloft, which is on-going.

He has consistently denied any wrong-doing.