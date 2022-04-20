Play Brightcove video

Tyson Fury has finally come head-to-head with his opponent for this weekend's world title fight.

Around 94,000 spectators are expected at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, 23 April, to see the Lancashire heavyweight take on Dillian Whyte.

Whyte had missed several media obligations, including the fight announcement press conference and Tuesday's open workouts.

Tyson Fury (left) and Dillian Whyte face off with Frank Warren (centre) looking on during a press conference at Wembley Stadium, London. Credit: PA images

But he turned up to face WBC champion Fury for the final pre-fight press conference on Friday, a cordial affair where both fighters complimented each other.

Only when they stared off did tempers flare between the camps although Fury, mandatory challenger Whyte and promoter Frank Warren cooled tensions.

Fury made the first defence of his title by stopping Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of a memorable trilogy fight last October and the Briton insisted he has left no stone unturned in his preparation to face Whyte.

Fury and Whyte face off at Wednesday's media event.

Play Brightcove video

"Dillian is a good fighter, he's big, strong, tough, game, he's got good punch power that's knocked out a lot of men," Fury said.

"He's got a lot of experience in the fight game. He's definitely a man that needs a lot of respect and that's what I've given him.

"I've done everything I can possibly do to train for this. I've trained as hard for Dillian as I have for Wilder. He'll be fighting the best Tyson Fury."

"We've worked hard in the gym, I believe in myself and I'm willing to do whatever it takes," Whyte said.

"Victory by any means necessary I'll do that. I'm not scared to take risks, it's nothing new.

Dillian Whyte on missing media obligations