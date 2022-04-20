Liam Gallagher has said he would "rather be in pain" than have a double hip replacement following his arthritis diagnosis.

The singer said he is in agony every day and has been forced to stop running and use herbal sleeping tablets to rest.

Speaking to MoJo magazine, Gallagher said: "My hips are f**ed, I've got arthritis bad".

"I went to get it checked out and my bones are mashed up. The lady was going, 'Oh, you might need a hip operation, a replacement.'"

He went on to say that he was not comfortable having the operation due to the 'stigma' around hip replacements.

"I think I'd rather just be in pain. Which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that. Just get them fixed. But it's the stigma, saying you've had your hips replaced. What's next?"

Gallagher was told by his doctors to stop running altogether to help manage the pain.

The surgery will include replacing the damaged hip joint with a prosthetic impact, followed by six weeks of recovery.

But he said he would rather use a wheelchair and live with the pain than have an operation.

The former Oasis frontman said he uses herbal medication and Deep Heat to manage the pain when trying to sleep at night.

He told the magazine: "When the weather's cold, my hips are like snap, crackle and pop. I need warmth.

"I can't sleep at night for the pain. Tossing and turning. So I'm on herbal sleeping tablets and they've saved my life. One of them, seven hours out, no pain, nothing.

"My new thing is Deep Heat. Caked myself in it on the knees and hips, the calves, then into the steam room for as long as I can handle it."

Gallagher was diagnosed with arthritis in 2019, two years after being diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, a thyroid problem that affected his singing voice.

He summarised saying: "I'm not afraid of death, whatever it is. Why should you be? It's going to happen anyway. I'm going to just keep doing what I do until I die."

