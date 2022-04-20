School pays tribute to 5-year old girl who died after getting cancer three times

A school has paid tribute to a five-year-old girl with an ultra-rare genetic condition who died after getting cancer for the third time.Holly Olivia Prince, from Hindley in Wigan died on 8 April.The youngster was diagnosed with Bloom syndrome - a rare disorder that affects just 300 people worldwide - in March 2020 when she was three.People with the condition, which has no known cure, can be of unusually small size, have immune system deficiencies, be sensitive to sunlight, and have an extraordinarily high risk of developing cancer.

Holly had a kidney removed after a cancerous tumour was found in 2020 but two more returned the following summer.In a social media post announcing her death, Holly’s parents said: “She fought 'til the end and is now at peace. "

Her mum Jenny, who works in the PE department at Westhoughton High School, announced that Holly’s funeral will be held on Friday 22 April.To mark the day, staff and students at the Bolton school are being encouraged to wear Holly’s favourite colours."We invite all students to.....replace one item of uniform for something in one of these colours, it could be to wear a red tie, wear purple socks, have a pink hair bobble or hairband," the school said in a Facebook post. “Our WHS community is devastated for the whole Prince family and we want to show our support to them in this very small way, as they will be very much in our thoughts on Friday.”On Friday morning, family and friends will walk from Holly’s home in Hindley to the church for the funeral wearing pink, purple or red accessories or ties.

Holly passed away cuddled in my arms whilst we were in the car on the way home from the hospital after a day of treatment. She didn’t make it home but we believe that’s what Holly wanted. She didn’t want any fuss and she just wanted it to be in my arms, just me and her and her daddy. Jenny Prince

Holly's parents Jenny and Mark visited Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital (RMCH) to thank staff for looking after Holly.Jenny added: “It was lovely to personally thank the nurses, playworkers and doctors that cared for Holly. Some of which she and us had developed a strong bond with. I can’t describe how amazing they all are and we will be forever grateful.”

The family are collecting for RMCH and Derian House, both of which looked after Holly during the last two years. Donations can be made via the RMCH or Derian House websites.