Three people were evacuated from a house after the roof collapsed on top of them.Crews from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended the property in Wavertree Vale in Wavertree, Liverpool, at 12:14pm (April 20) after being called seven minutes earlier.Fire crews arrived to find the roof and gable end of a terraced house had collapsed into the first floor.

Crews from two fire engines, a search and rescue team and a search and rescue dog unit attended the scene.They entered the building and completed a full search of the ground floor, finding three people who were then evacuated.

All three people are confirmed to be safe and well and the building has now been vacated.A cordon has been set up by Merseyside Police and the gas and electrics to the building have been isolated.

Images taken from the scene show a large police cordon that remains in place blocking access to Wavertree Vale. People have been asked to avoid the area.