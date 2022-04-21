A teenager was detained after allegedly trying to attack police with a weapon as a 'suspicious item' was found in Rochdale town centre.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were alerted to a 'suspicious item' near a bus stop on Dane Street at around 3:10am on Thursday morning.Police found the item and a large cordon has been put in place 'as a precaution'. Officers were then 'confronted' by someone with a weapon at the scene.A 17-year-old boy was detained and enquiries are ongoing.A bomb disposal squad is now at the scene on Thursday morning and several main roads remain taped off.

There are closures on Manchester Road, Dane Street, The Esplanade and St Mary's Gate.In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: "At around 3.10am on Thursday 21 April 2022, we received a report of a suspicious item on Dane Street, Rochdale.

"Officers attended and discovered a suspicious item. As a precaution, a cordon is in place and specialist officers are in attendance. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area."During the initial response, officers were confronted by a man with a weapon. A 17-year-old male was safely detained. Enquiries are ongoing."