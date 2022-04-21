Burma veteran said he feels 'absolutely amazing' after turning 100 years old

Play Brightcove video

James reacts to his surprise party at Government House

A Burma veteran in the Isle of Man has said it feels 'absolutely amazing' to have reached the grand milestone of 100 years old.

James Fenton celebrated his special birthday at a surprise party at Government House in the Isle of Man, alongside his friends.

The 100-year-old said the surprise celebration was something he "certainly wasn't expecting" and said "how can anyone expect anything better than that".

Sir John Lorimer (left) and James Fenton (right) at Government House. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Lieutenant Governor of the Island, Sir John Lorimer, hosted the party as Her Majesty The Queen's royal representative for the Isle of Man.

He described the milestone as a "remarkable achievement" adding that he was "delighted to host" Mr Fenton at his home.

'The Forgotten Army'

James served with the Royal Artillery in Burma during the Second World War, playing an integral part in what is often called the 'forgotten army'.

That was because the campaign in Burma was often overlooked by the press at the time and continued to remain the case for many years after war.

James served with the 178 Field Regiment Royal Artillery in India, Burma and Malaysia.

One of James' unique traits came in the form of his artwork and photographs that he took during his time in conflict.

During his service, he would regularly write letters to his parents, take photographs and paint pictures of his surroundings when he was not in conflict.

He then later sorted through his parents house following their death in 1980, and discovered the letters he had sent to them during the Second World War.

His work has since been compiled into a book called 'The Forgotten Army' featuring many of his paintings, photographs and copies of the many letters he sent.

The letters are now due to be stored at the Royal Artillery Museum on Salisbury Plain.