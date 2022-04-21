The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) has released data and research that paints a worrying picture of the abuse and neglect faced by children.

In 2021/22 the NSPCC’s Helpline for adults made 3,106 referrals to agencies across the North West to investigate concerns about child abuse and neglect - an average of around eight referrals a day.

The most common reason for the charity’s practitioners to escalate their concerns was neglect, with 1,010 referrals being made for further investigation.

In the North West, between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, the NSPCC helpline made referrals on the following topics:

Neglect (1,010)

Physical abuse (972)

Emotional abuse (529)

Sexual abuse (536)

Online sexual abuse (59)

Across the UK last year, the Helpline made 22,983 referrals to agencies about children thought to be experiencing abuse and neglect - an average of 63 children a day.

The NSPCC Helpline receives calls from the public and professionals who have safeguarding fears about a child.

They refer these on to statutory agencies when serious enough to do so, whilst offering advice and assistance in all cases.

It is estimated that half a million children a year suffer abuse in the UK.

That means seven children in a classroom experience abuse before they turn 18.

As a result, the NPSCC has launched Childhood Day, the charity’s flagship day of fundraising and action that brings everyone in the UK together to protect children.

The leading charity for child protection is emphasising that everyone has a responsibility to keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

This means people logging any concerns they have about a child and contacting the charity if and when they are unsure, Governments across the UK prioritising child protection at a national level and a rallying call for everyone across the UK to unite on the 10 June for Childhood Day, to raise money and awareness for the NSPCC.

Whether it’s by fundraising, donating, volunteering at a collection, or taking action, the NSPCC is asking people to play their part to help keep children safe from abuse.

Analysis by the NSPCC estimates that half a million children a year suffer abuse in the UK.

Emma Frost was abused as a child and wishes someone spoke out on her behalf and is calling on everyone to support the NSPCC’s Childhood Day.

She said: "I was subjected to emotional and physical torment and made to believe that I was saying, thinking and doing things I wasn’t. I spent four years in care. My father abused me from a young age and in 2011, he was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment. I wish someone, at some point, had picked up the phone and called the NSPCC Helpline."

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC CEO said: “In light of the recent tragic cases and the difficulties and increased risk faced by the younger generation over the past couple of years, it is important we ask if we have learnt the right lessons and challenge ourselves to do all we can to protect children from harm.

He continued: “As well as the Government playing a leading role, we know that strong communities can help to keep children safe, where thousands of individual people play their part in doing what’s right. That’s why we created Childhood Day – a day that brings everyone in the UK together to emphasise why child protection is a top priority.”

The NSPCC is urging anyone with concerns about a child, even if they’re unsure, to contact the NSPCC helpline to speak to one of the charity’s professionals. People can call 0808 800 5000, email help@nspcc.org.uk or fill in the online form.