Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have shared the first photo of their newborn baby girl, after her twin brother died.

The parents captured their first moments at home with their new daughter, after earlier announcing their loss.

The football world rallied in support of the Manchester United forward after his family's tragedy earlier this week.

The couple said it was a time to be "grateful" for the new life they had welcomed into the world, as they thanks supporters for their sympathy.

Liverpool fans united with their rivals at Anfield on Tuesday to pay tribute to Ronaldo during the seventh minute of the match.

Reds fans sang the club's anthem "you'll never walk alone," as a mark of respect to the Portugese forward, 37, who missed the game following his son's death.

Sharing a photo of their family welcoming the new baby home, the couple wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday (21 April): "Home sweet home.

"Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.

"Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.

"Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world."

Ronaldo's team-mate Marcus Rashford was among football stars sending tributes to the Man U forward.

He posted a series of heart emojis in response to Ronaldo's post on Thursday evening.

The twins born on April 18 were the couple's fifth, and sixth child together.

The couple had announced their loss earlier this week, in a joint statement.

It read: "It is with our deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our baby boy. It's the greatest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."