The father of a two-week-old baby girl who died 15 months ago has been charged with her murder.

Felicity-May Harvey, from Heywood, Greater Manchester, passed away in North Manchester General Hospital on 11 January, 2021.

Detectives in the Major Incident Team of Greater Manchester Police have charged Darin Harvey with the child's murder.The 25-year-old, who is the baby's father, will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 21 April.

An inquest into her death was opened and adjourned last year.