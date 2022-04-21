Liverpool want 'full force of the law' to punish Hillsborough chants

Liverpool are working to bring the "full force of the law" down on those who chant about the Hillsborough disaster.

The club say they are "saddened" by a recent rise in such chants, after a minority of Manchester City fans disrupted a silence in memory of the 97 people who died.

It happened during last Saturday's FA Cup semi-final between the two teams at Wembley.

Victims' relatives and friends, survivors and everyone connected to Liverpool feels the "impact" of the chants, say the club. Credit: PA

A club statement says: “Liverpool FC is saddened by the recent rise in vile chants about the Hillsborough disaster.

“We know the impact these abhorrent slurs have on the families of the 97, those who survived, and all associated with this club.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether and, where appropriate, bring the full force of the law and the game’s sanction process down on those who continue to sing them.”

Manchester City released their own statement condemning the behaviour of some of their fans. Manager Pep Guardiola said: “This is not Manchester City. We are close to Liverpool for the tragedy that happened years ago. We are alongside them. [The chants] don’t represent what we are.”

An inquest, back in 2016, ruled that those who died at Hillsborough were unlawfully killed amid failings by the emergency services.