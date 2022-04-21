Manchester United has confirmed Erik ten Hag as its next manager, subject to work visa requirements.

The 52-year-old has been in charge of Dutch giants Ajax since December 2017, but has been repeatedly linked with the United hot seat, as Ralf Rangnick prepares to move into a consultancy role.

The club say he will be in charge from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

Speaking after the announcement, Erik ten Hag said: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

Ralf Rangnick is the current interim manager of Manchester United. Credit: PA images

Without a permanent boss since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit in November, the Old Trafford giants initially worked under caretaker Michael Carrick before Ralf Rangnick took over on an interim basis for the rest of the campaign.

United have been interviewing with a view to appointing their new permanent manager before the summer to aid their much-needed rebuild, with Ten Hag chosen as the man to lead the club forward.

The impressive Ajax boss is looking to wrap up a third Eredivisie title before moving to Old Trafford on a three-year deal, which includes the option of a further year.

Football director John Murtough said: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.”