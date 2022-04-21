Play Brightcove video

Ricky Hatton chats to ITV Granada Reports' sports correspondent Mike Hall about his return to the ring.

Former world champion Ricky Hatton is returning to the ring at the age of 43.

Hatton retired from boxing in 2012 following his defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko, which was three years after his previous fight against Manny Pacquiao.

Speaking to Granada Reports, he said: "It will be competitive because we're fighters."

He continued: "It's an exhibition, not a fight. Have faith in Ricky Hatton trust me, you don't have to worry about me. This will be positive".

“I can confirm my return to the ring,” Hatton said on his personal Twitter account.

“Join me for a huge party night – with top music acts – in Manchester on July 2. It’s not how you fall, it’s how you rise…”

Ricky Hatton insists "it's an exhibition, not a fight" in his return to the ring. Credit: PA Images

Hatton is due to meet Marco Antonio Barrera in an eight-round exhibition bout in July this year.

The 48-year-old Mexican, who was beaten by Amir Khan in 2009, last fought in 2011.

Hatton has previously opened up to ITV Granada Reports before about his mental health and struggles following his retirement.