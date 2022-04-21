Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Liverpool fans for their touching tribute after the death of his newborn baby boy.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed in a statement on Monday (18 April) that their son had passed away, but that his twin sister was safe and healthy.

The Portuguese striker missed the Premier League game that evening against Liverpool at Anfield following the tragic news.

During the seventh minute, Liverpool fans sang "you'll never walk alone" as they led Manchester United supporters in a clap in sympathy for the grieving player's loss.

Speaking for the first time since announcing the news on Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked fans for their support.

On Instagram, he said: "One world… One sport… One global family. Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

Ronaldo’s sister Elma also shared a video of Anfield and added: “Thank you for this Liverpool. We will never forget what you did today.”