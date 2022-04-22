As the fifth anniversary of the Manchester Arena Attack approaches, the family of one of the survivors is fundraising for the hospital that cared for her.

Freya Lewis, from Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, was was just three metres away from the terrorist who detonated the bomb at the Manchester arena on the night of 22 May, 2017.

Her best friend Nell Jones was killed in the attack, along with 21 other people.

Freya with her friend Nell Jones, who died in the Manchester Arena attack.

Freya, who was 14 at the time, suffered 29 injuries, spent time in a coma in hospital, and was wheelchair-bound for three months.

She has always praised the medics who saved her life and within oa year, she was on her feet, running the Junior Great Manchester Run for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity.

Freya is supporting the hospital again by taking part in the 10k Great Manchester Run this year, joined by her closest friends and family.

Arena survivor Freya Lewis (middle) with university friends Ilisha and Summer.

The run is set to take place on the fifth anniversary of the attack. Freya said: “It doesn’t feel like five years ago.

“In some ways that feels like another life but I think on the day of the run it will really hit home that it’s the anniversary.

“I always get nervous around that time of year and of course it’s on my mind, but I think it’s nice this year we will be doing something celebratory on the anniversary – raising lots of money for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity as a ‘thank you’ to all the people who saved my life.”

22 people were killed in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017.

Since her time in hospital, Freya has written a book, “What Makes Us Stronger”, which will be coming out in paperback in May.

She has also won numerous awards including an NHS Heroes Award in 2018 and was named as one of the UK’s most inspirational females on International Women’s Day 2020.

The Lewis Family and supporters have collectively raised more than £65,000 since the attack.

To sponsor Freya and her family visit their JustGiving Page.