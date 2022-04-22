Police investigating the rape of a woman in Lancaster have released CCTV footage of man they would like to speak to.

Officers were called on 22 November 2021 after reports that a woman in her 20s had been victim of a serious sexual assault at a house in the city.

Detectives would like to speak to a man in connection the rape, who is described as of south Asian heritage, in his mid to late 20s and of slim build.

They are encouraging anyone with information about the person in the CCTV footage to contact police.

Detective Sergeant Hana Alayli-Moore, of Lancaster CID, said: “This a very serious offence and I believe someone will recognise this man.

“The victim is being given continued support by officers and we want to trace the man pictured as soon as possible.

“We believe he may work or may have worked in the Lancaster area. If you have any information please call us immediately.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email 8533@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 1488 of 22 November.