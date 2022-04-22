Play Brightcove video

The Gypsy King has been speaking to sports correspondent David Chisnall ahead of the big fight.

Tyson Fury has promised "war" when he defends his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

While the duo have been critical towards each other on social media for years, fight week has been remarkably cordial and restrained.

After Fury scaled 18st 12lbs and 13oz, which was 12lbs lighter than when he defeated Deontay Wilder in their epic trilogy contest six months ago.

It will be the first time Tyson Fury will fight on British soil since 2018 when he beat Italian Francesco Pianeta Credit: PA Images

He and Whyte were in playful spirits at the final stare down on Friday, the day before the big fight.

The 6ft 9in Fury emphasised his five-inch height advantage by standing on his tip-toes.

Meanwhile Whyte, who came in at 18st 1lb and 4oz, played along by crouching down before they shook hands and traded caps.

They briefly danced on stage alongside one another as the music blared, having turned to face the assembled crowd.

Fury insisted matters would be more serious when they next meet, which he says will be his final fight.

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports, the Morecambe-born fighter said after his bout with Whyte, he wants "to live a happily ever after life, like a fairytale story."

In response, Whyte dismissed his plans saying that "I can't believe what Tyson Fury says. Tyson says lots of things."

But the war of words will not last much longer as both fighters clash on Saturday evening at Wembley stadium.

"I'm so happy to be back here (in the UK) fighting at Wembley Stadium," said Fury, who was afforded a hero's welcome on his entrance although Londoner Whyte was initially booed on to the stage.

"Respect to Dillian Whyte and his team, proper professional men, and we're going to give you a real fight.

"Don't doubt us, we're going to put a show on like no other before.

"It's going to be a war, don't worry about that."

The Fury vs Whyte fight is available to watch live on Saturday, 23 April on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office.