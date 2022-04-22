Warning: This article contains graphic images some readers might find upsetting

A man who moved to Manchester for its 'inclusivity' was left for dead after being viciously attacked in the city centre in what police are treating as a homophobic assault.

Morgan Fevre, 22, was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary then transferred to Salford Royal Hospital for emergency surgery to save his life.

He suffered a bleed to the brain as well as a severely fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

His family and partner, after speaking to Morgan, have given permission to publish shocking images they have posted on social media showing the extent of his injuries in hospital.

He was also left with three broken teeth and a badly broken nose, which was fractured in four places.

Morgan's father, Paul Fevre, said his son was approached by a man who made mocking comments about an item of clothing he was wearing. He said the man then abused Morgan with a vile homophobic slur before attacking him.

Paul, 53, from Retford, Nottinghamshire, said Morgan had been out in Manchester city centre with friends and believes the attacker first asked Morgan for a cigarette before assaulting him.

"That's the last that he remembers. In 2022, that people are called these names and these things happen to them - it is absolutely horrendous."

Morgan - a support worker for adults with learning difficulties - moved to Manchester from the small market town of Retford for work more than a year ago.

His father Paul added: "Morgan has gone to Manchester thinking it's great - you can go out and be who you are. Then this happens.

"This has knocked him back, but we are all here for him. Without a shadow of a doubt, one of the reasons he came to Manchester was because of the city's inclusiveness."

Morgan, who lives with his partner Elliot Lyte in Didsbury, was taken to the MRI by ambulance at around 2:15am on Sunday 10 April.

Morgan went on to be transferred to Salford Royal Hospital, where his father Paul said he remained with a blood clot on his brain until he was discharged on Wednesday evening.

More than 40 staples medics used following Morgan's emergency craniotomy have been removed, but doctors are continuing to monitor him, Paul added.

He said: "We are just taking each day as it comes. It is heart-wrenching to be honest. The family are in bits.

"I got a phone call from my wife saying that Morgan had been attacked and was in intensive care. We just jumped in the car and raced up to Manchester."

Paul added that Morgan won't be able to return to work for some time due to his injuries and has lost a planned holiday in May because he can't now fly. He could also face expensive dental surgery.

Elliot said Morgan was now stable, but was initially left fighting for his life because of what he called 'senseless violence'.

"He sent his last text message to a friend at 1.30am," said Elliot, who believes Morgan may have been followed by the man who attacked him.

"So there's a gap in time before he was taken to hospital.

"In a country of progression and in a city which has somewhere called the Gay Village, that this can happen, and these words said, is baffling and upsetting.

"Morgan is doing well, but this will leave lasting scars both physically and mentally. He is on the way to recovery, but has only just become himself in the last couple of days."

Elliot also thanked all the hospital teams involved in Morgan's care. The family have launched an appeal on GoFundMe.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers were called to reports of an assault on Charlotte Street in Manchester city centre at about 1.35am on 10 April 2022.

"It is believed the male victim was punched by another man and required hospital treatment for face and head injuries. He has now been discharged from hospital.

"The incident is being treated as a homophobically aggravated assault and is being investigated by GMP's City of Manchester CID. Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4409 quoting incident 247 of 10/4/2022.

"Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk. If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."