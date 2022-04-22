A young man who was stabbed to death in Manchester has been formally identified by police - as a second person is arrested on suspicion of murder.

Neri Morse, who was 24, died and another man was injured on Pollard Street in Ancoats at about 6:30pm on Wednesday, 20 April.

Neri was pronounced dead at the scene while the second man, also in his 20s, suffered leg injuries and is being treated in hospital.

Two men, both 23, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

The double-stabbing happened on Pollard Street, Ancoats. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Wes Knights, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "Our thoughts are with Neri's loved ones at this heart-breaking time.

"As our investigation continues, specially trained colleagues are supporting them.

"Since Wednesday night, we have built a detailed picture of the events leading up to this incident and, though we have two males in custody, enquiries are ongoing to ensure those involved are brought to face justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal or 0161 856 5413 quoting Operation Southsea.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.