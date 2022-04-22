Football fans heading to see Liverpool take on Everton are being warned not to travel by rail, as planned strike action and engineering works take place.

Conductors employed by TransPennine Express (TPE) are continuing with their weekly strike actions this Sunday 24 April in a row over pay.

There will also be engineering work on the West Coast Mainline, meaning there will be no TPE services running between Manchester / Liverpool Lime Street, Preston and Scotland.

Anyone who needs to make an essential journey along these routes is being advised to seek alternative transport or travel on Friday or Monday instead.

Information on the limited services TPE is intending to operate is available on their website.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “Action by RMT continues to cause disruption to our customers’ journeys.

“With a further strike planned for this Sunday, we are once again advising those customers to travel either side of Sunday as we will only be running a limited service on two of our routes, with no TPE trains at all on the West Coast Mainline.”

Further strikes by RMT are planned to take place on Sundays up to and including 5 June, and on the following full weekends: Saturday 30 April and Sunday 1 May and Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Northern, Avanti West Coast (between Wigan and Carlisle).

Some exclusions will apply and full details are available via the TPE website.