Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports' journalist Claire Hannah.

A coffee shop in Bury has turned the clock back to 1977 - with 1977 prices - to celebrate 45 years of trading.

Number Ten Coffee Shop on Crompton Street first opened its doors in the year the Queen celebrated 25 years on the throne, Red Rum won his third Grand National at Aintree, the first Star Wars film came out, and Liverpool won their first European title.

Robert and Linzie, owners of Number Ten in Bury Credit: Number Ten cafe

To mark this milestone, and to help people at a time when the cost of living is soaring, owners Linzie and Robert decided to take a trip down memory lane.

Donning their 1970s outfits, they sold popular delicacies from that iconic era for one day only.

Some of the foods on the menu were sugar sandwiches, spam butties, black forest gateaux and, of course, the item no party in the 1970s was complete without - the legendary cheese and pineapple hedgehog.

A few of the seventies delicacies on offer at Number Ten Credit: ITV news

Owner Linzie said: "We just wanted to give something back and have a fun day.

"Our customers keep coming in and saying the cost of everything has gone up, so we thought it would be fun to drop prices back to what they were the year Number Ten opened.

“In regards to prices, a cup of tea cost 5p in 1977, so we've made no profit whatsoever, and did actually lose money, but we wanted to thank our customers for their support."

The most popular item on the menu was the spam butty, and at just 30p, who can argue with that?