MPs Katherine Fletcher and Yasmin Qureshi join political correspondent Lise McNally on April's installment of the Granada Debate.

On this episode, our panel discuss 'Partygate' and whether any of the region's Conservatives MPs think the Prime Minister should step down. And is flying people to Rwanda the best solution to fix our asylum crisis?

On the panel for April's edition of The Granada Debate:

Katherine Fletcher, Conservative Member of Parliament for South Ribble.

Yasmin Qureshi, Labour Member of Parliament for Bolton South East.

