A powerful new campaign has been launched to raise awareness of Secondary Breast Cancer on billboards in Manchester.

Kimberley Noble from Chester and Kate Rackham from Manchester, who both have secondary breast cancer, have added their voices to calls for more research to find a cure and better support for those living with the incurable disease.

They also used the unveiling organised by the founder of the charity Make 2nds Count to say goodbye to one of their friends, Emily Roberts, who died from secondary breast cancer in February. She was just 30 years old and a mum-of-three.

Emily, a mum-of-three, died in February 2022

Secondary breast cancer is often described as a 'forgotten cancer' even though it claims thousands of lives a year including that of Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding at the age of just 39, in 2021.

At the heart of the campaign is a powerful image of 20 female secondary breast cancer patients, who all believe more support is needed.

Their shared experience is the perception that they are treated as second best since their form of the disease is largely unknown - despite the fact it kills a 1000 women in the UK each month.

Secondary breast cancer - also known as metastatic, advanced or stage IV breast cancer - is a cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body and is incurable.

On average there are around 35,000 patients in the UK currently living with this form of the disease.

Fellow secondary breast cancer patient and Make 2nds Count founder Lisa Fleming was determined to raise awareness and build a campaign with the 'Fight to be heard!'.

With the support of Clear Channel, the campaign has gone live on the busiest arterial road in Manchester, the Mancunian Way, and the city's Bury New Road.

It will also be seen throughout shopping centres across the UK.

Martin Corke, Clear Channel UK Chief Marketing Officer says, "We were blown away by the dedication of Make 2nds Count and instantly knew their important message needed to be broadcast across the country. Their campaign is both moving and inspiring.

Emily Roberts featured in the billboard campaign but died in February before the launch

Since the photo shoot last October some of those who took part were too unwell to attend the launch and tragically, one has died.

Emily Roberts from Shrewsbury was a mum of three girls, Annie, three, Evie, five, and Isla, 10.

The families came together to support each other including the family of Emily Roberts Credit: Make 2nds Count

Emily's partner Jason Bailey and their daughters took part in the campaign to make people stop, look and learn more about the signs and symptoms of this largely forgotten form of cancer.

Lisa Fleming felt she had to do something after her diagnosis four years ago so she started the charity Make 2nds Count to raise awareness

What Lisa has created is a community of women to support each other.

For these women who are fighting to live, funding for research to find a cure is vital along with cherishing every second more they have with their loved ones.