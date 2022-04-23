Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jennifer Buck

Comedian Peter Kay has launched a new wheelchair-accessible 'wheelyboat' near his home town of Bolton.

The comic, writer and actor said he and his children had enjoyed outdoor activities at The Anderton Centre, near Chorley, where the boat was launched.

He said: "It's a wonderful place the Anderton Centre, it does a lot of good, a lot of children come here who are disadvantaged and have fantastic days out and I just think it is a wonderful place, I've come here with my own children and it's great"

Peter Kay stepped away from the public eye in 2017, citing "unforeseen family circumstances" but returned to the stage earlier this month to begin his first tour in 11 years, performing his Dance For Life show at Manchester Central Convention Complex on Good Friday a show he said he had "really enjoyed"

Kay said more shows are planned for London this Friday and Liverpool in August, but any future TV appearance would remain a "surprise".

The purpose-built fully wheelchair-accessible powerboat is the first for public use in Lancashire.

Anthony Cooper was one the first wheelchair users on the boat, he said "Getting on a boat in my wheelchair I just never thought would happen, I've been on boats but never in my chair"

John Newcombe, also boarded the boat in his wheelchair saying "it's the actual part of getting on it, I don't have to be manhandled I don't have to be hoisted with this I can just wheel on"

Andy Beadsley, director of The Wheelyboat Trust said: "Wheelyboats are a lifeline for anyone with a disability, as each boat removes the barriers and enables disabled people to participate alongside and on equal terms with their able-bodied counterparts.

"All too often people with disabilities are restricted in the activities they can take part in due to lack of accessible facilities and equipment, which is something we are striving to change."

David Germain, chief executive at The Anderton Centre, added: "The North West has the second-highest proportion of disabled people in the UK, and in Greater Manchester alone there are over 521,000 people living with disabilities.

"We've long wanted to be able to accommodate those on our doorstep and further afield to take part and enjoy a range of waterborne activities, and for once participate on equal terms with their able-bodied counterparts."