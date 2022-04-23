Family pay tribute to 'amazing' man who died in double stabbing in Ancoats

The family of a man who was stabbed to death in Manchester have paid tribute to an ''amazing'' father.

Neri Morse, who was 24, died and another man was injured on Pollard Street in Ancoats at about 6:30pm on Wednesday, 20 April.

Neri was pronounced dead at the scene while the second man, also in his 20s, suffered leg injuries and is being treated in hospital.

In an emotional tribute, Neri's family said he was ''the baby of the family'' and added ''only God will know how much this is breaking our hearts''

Credit: MEN Media

The family tribute in full: "Our family cannot describe what losing our Neri has done to us. Only God will know how much this is breaking our hearts.

"Our brother was the baby of the family and definitely Mum’s favourite. He is loved by his partner, his brother and sister, his niece and nephew, his uncle, cousins and his nan.

"He was the most amazing and loving father to his four-month-old son Nakari and showed him the most amount of love in the short time they had together. We will always be immensely proud of how he took to daddy duties.

"We as a family are overwhelmed and truly humbled by the sheer volume of messages and support from the community expressing their love and support. It just emphasises how truly loved Neri was.

"It's going to take our family quite some time to come to terms with losing Neri so suddenly and in such horrific circumstances - if we ever do. We would appreciate our privacy being respected at this time.

"We were blessed with 24 years of you - all we have left are the videos, pictures and memories. We love you forever, we are your keepers and we are so sorry we were not there to protect you.

"Sleep easy Baby Brother."

A police helicopter at the scene of the stabbing Credit: MEN Media

Two men, both aged 23, have been arrested on suspicion of Neri's murder and remain in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information about Neri's death should contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22A50-PO1 or 0161 856 5413 quoting Operation Southsea.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.