A driver who parked up on the hard shoulder at Manchester Airport while he waited to collect arrivals has been reported for traffic offences.

Unimpressed by the motorist's bid to avoid paying airport parking charges, officers from the North West Motorway Police issued a Traffic Offence Report.

In a tweet issued in the early hours of this morning, they said: "Driver seen by ME54 stopped on hard shoulder at Manchester Airport waiting to collect people - TOR issued."

A second driver was issued with warning notice for having stopped improperly on motorways – this time after running out of petrol on the M60.

Police said the driver ran out of fuel and brought the vehicle to a halt in a "live" line.

In a tweet, the police said: "Driver ran out of fuel on M60 in live lane, couldn't see the danger in running out of fuel on motorway - TOR issued."