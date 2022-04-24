Dazzling dresses from the 20s, 30s and 40s go on display

Visitors to Liverpool's Walker Art Gallery are being given the chance to see some of the most glamorous clothes from the 1920s, 30s and 40s.

Some of the designs feature dresses made up of beads and sequins and show the fashion between the two world wars.

Such dazzling creations offered a stark contrast to the practical clothing adopted by women during the First World War.

Evening dress from the 1930s which belonged to Jane-Elizabeth Wilde, daughter of the Chief Officer on the Titanic. Credit: Gareth Jones

The styles reflected the exciting changes taking place in society itself. Women were experiencing increased freedom, partly through such relaxed clothing. They enjoyed energetic new dances like the Charleston, drank cocktails and smoked in public for the first time.

Pauline Rushton, Head of Decorative Arts at National Museums Liverpool, said: “The optimism and allure of these dazzling new styles captivated women then, and they continue to fascinate us today."

Shimmer and Shine: Beaded Evening Dresses, 1920-1940 is a free display running to Autumn 2023.