Police are searching for a missing woman last seen getting into a silver van in the Lancashire village of Bolton by Bowland.

Lancashire Police say officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Katie Kenyon, 33, who has been missing since Friday morning (April 22.)

The force said a woman matching her description was seen on 9.30am that day getting into a silver transit van (registration: MT57 FLC) on Todmorden Road with a man.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen Katie, or who may have dashcam footage of a van matching the description, to come forward.

Katie hasn't been seen since getting into a silver Ford Transit on Todmorden Road on Friday. Credit: Google Images

Katie is described as white, 5ft-9in five, and with shoulder-length blond hair. She was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, light blue and white top, black leggings and flip flops.

A 50-year-old man from Burnley has been arrested in connection with the investigation and is said to be helping police with their enquiries.

Det Chief Insp Al Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Katie’s disappearance is out of character and her family are understandably very worried.

“We are doing all we can to try and find her and I would appeal to anyone who has any information, however insignificant you may think it is, to come forward and contact us.

“I would especially like to hear from anyone who was in Bolton by Bowland or the surrounding area and saw anything suspicious to get in touch. Did you see a woman matching Katie’s description, either alone or with a man? Did you see the silver transit van or might you have dashcam footage which shows it.

“While we have arrested someone in connection with our investigation, I am very much keeping an open mind as to what has happened and I have a team of officers and staff working hard to try and find Katie and return her to her family.

"You could help with that so please do come forward and speak to us as your information could prove crucial.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24th or you can contact the force through the Major Incident Public Portal here.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.