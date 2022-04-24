Liverpool bands have taken to the stage this afternoon in a powerful message against racism.

The Farm, The Christians and Rebecca Ferguson headlined the music festival that was the opening event for 'Liverpool against Racism'

The week long event brings together people from all over the country for a discussion that shines a spotlight on prejudice. It also includes walking tours and poetry workshops as part of a range of events to get the whole city involved.

The festival is thought to be the first of its kind in the UK and is the brainchild of Liverpool's Mayor, Joanne Anderson.

She says "I have been committed to tackling social injustice my whole working life. When I became Mayor I wanted to use that position of power to make a positive change and tackle prejudice and hate acts in Liverpool. The festival is part of the ongoing debate we have about racism, how it impacts and look at what meaningful change really means. All people of all backgrounds are welcome to join in and participate.

The whole programme has been curated by Creative Consultant Yaw Owusu.

Yaw says "The reaction we received from the musicians and speakers we approached to be part of LAR spoke volumes about the importance, and uniqueness of this event. And of course the line-up is significant in its multiculturalism - racism isn't just an issue for one sector of society - it's for us all to acknowledge and address."

On Tuesday 26 April Speakers from across the world of media, sport, fashion, business and education will come together for a conference. British historian David Olusoga, leading diversity and inclusion consultant Joanna Abeyie MBE and American author and journalist Kevin Powell will join Mayor Joanne Anderson as the day's keynote speakers. Workshops and presentations will be led by contributors such as TV presenter Charlene White. There will also be representatives from Liverpool and Everton Football Clubs.

On Friday 29 April The Youth EMPOWER conference will take place at LJMU Student Union. Teenagers from schools across the city will be encouraged to explore what racism means to them with champion boxer Natasha Jonas sharing her story.