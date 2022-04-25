Failures by hospital staff led to the death of a 10-day-old twin baby boy, lawyers have told an inquest.

Kingsley Olasupo and his twin sister, Princess, were born slightly premature at Royal Bolton Hospital on 8 April, 2019, when mum Nicola Daley was 35 weeks pregnant.

But, despite both babies appearing to be doing well at birth, Kingsley's health quickly started to deteriorate.

In the days after his temperature was low and he was slow to feed - in stark contrast to his twin sister, who was feeding well.

The court heard these and three other markers meant Kingsley should have been screened for infection and given antibiotics.

But two midwives told the hearing they were not aware at the time what those markers were.

Another midwife said she was concerned about Kingsley's temperature dropping.

But the on-call paediatrician did not come out to examine Kingsley - instead giving advice over the telephone for him to be put in a sleep suit.

A fourth midwife said she noticed a red rash, but did not link it to infection.

"These rashes come and go," she told the hearing, maintaining that it was a mild newborn rash.

Sadly, Kingsley never recovered and a scan showed signs of severe brain damage.

The inquest into his death heard he had suffered multiple organ failure due to bacterial meningitis and meningo-encephalitis. Life support was removed later on 18 April.

The inquest heard a statement from Kingsley's father Tunde Olasupo, written at the time of his son's death, in which he said both he and Kingsley's mother felt doctors had failed to keep them informed of his treatment.

They were devastated, he said, to learn they were giving up on him. And they disagreed when the hospital said he had died from natural causes.

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has since apologised and accepted full liability.

The trust admits that if antibiotics had been provided in a timely manner, Kingsley would not have died.

The family has already received an undisclosed amount of compensation, but they say Kinglsey's case has torn them apart and has never been about money.

They wanted to ensure lessons have been learned.

The trust, which has previously extended its deepest condolences to the family, says it will cooperate fully with the inquest to understand what it can learn from such tragic circumstances.

The hearing continues.