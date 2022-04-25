A maternity hospital in Liverpool has donated thousands of pounds worth of specialist neonatal equipment to help save the lives of babies born in war torn Ukraine.

Staff at Liverpool Women's Hospital Neonatal Unit were moved to help following an airstrike which destroyed a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol.

Led by Neonatal Consultant, Anna Paweletz, the team went through medical stock and equipment and identified a substantial amount of equipment which could be safely donated.

The donations have been delivered to a Neonatal unit in Lviv, Ukraine Credit: Liverpool Women's Hospital

Amongst the items which have been donated are ventilators, monitors, humidifiers, feeding syringes, canulas and warmers.

Anna Paweletz said: Many other NHS Trusts across the country had donated essential medical equipment but to my knowledge there has not been any specific neonatal or paediatric collections in our area and the majority of donations have so far been focussed on adult patients.”

“Wondering if our donation would help, I contacted Medical Aid Ukraine who confirmed the charity had received several requests for Neonatal equipment including one from the Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, so we knew this donation was much needed.''

The donation was collected from Liverpool Women’s by Medical Aid Ukraine on 6th April and made it safely to Lviv on 10th April Credit: Liverpool Women's Hospital

The supplies were collected by Medical Aid Ukraine and were delivered to the Neonatal Centre at the Regional Clinical Hospital in Lviv, where many women and children have been evacuated to.

The charity collects and delivers medical and surgical equipment to hospitals in Ukraine.

Anna added: ''The donation was collected from Liverpool Women’s by Medical Aid Ukraine on Wednesday 6th April and made it safely to Lviv on Sunday 10th April where the kit was handed over to the medical staff at the Neonatal Centre Lviv.“

''I would like to thank the Executive Board and the Neonatal Unit’s clinical leadership team here at Liverpool Women’s for their generosity and for supporting such a worthy and essential effort which will benefit many babies and families.”

Medical Aide Ukraine said: “A huge thanks to Liverpool Women’s Hospital for their donation of neonatal and maternal equipment, which has been successfully delivered to Lviv Regional Clinical Hospital, we are so grateful for your support.”

