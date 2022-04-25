Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a dad-of-one are appealing for information about a pre-curser incident.

Neri Morse, 24, died following an incident on Pollard Street in Ancoats, Manchester at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 20 April.

During the incident a second man, in his 20s, was also injured.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) believe the death was linked to an incident at Zafs Go Local on Butler Street in the area, between 6.15pm and 6.25pm that evening.

Detectives now want anyone who was inside or outside the store at the time to contact the force or Crimestoppers.

They also revealed a vehicle, believed to have been used by those responsible for Neri's death in the aftermath, was recovered from Kenwood Road in the Reddish area of Stockport at around 11.45pm that evening.

The scene where Neri was murdered and another man, in his 20s, was injured. Credit: MEN Media

Rushaun Brown, of Higher Ardwick, Manchester, has been charged with murder, section 18 assault and possession of a bladed article.

A second 23-year-old man remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Wes Knights, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "Though one man has been charged and a second remains in police custody, our investigation doesn't stop here - it's vital we gather all available evidence and ensure anyone involved in criminality in connection with these incidents are brought to justice.

"In addition to our appeal for general information, we are now appealing for information about the incident at Zaf's Go Local in the 15 minutes before Neri's death and ask anyone who was inside or outside at the time to contact us or Crimestoppers.

"Furthermore, I can now reveal that a vehicle which we believed was used by those responsible for Neri's death in the aftermath was recovered from Kenwood Road in the Reddish area of Stockport at around 11.45pm that evening.

"I also ask anyone with information about that deposition or dash cam footage to share it with us without hesitation."

Neri Morse died at the scene. Credit: Family/Greater Manchester Police

Neri's family paid tribute to the dad, saying: "Our family cannot describe what losing our Neri has done to us. Only God will know how much this is breaking our hearts.

"Our brother was the baby of the family and definitely mum’s favourite. He is loved by his partner, his brother and sister, his niece and nephew, his uncle, cousins and his nan.

"He was the most amazing and loving father to his four-month-old son Nakari and showed him the most amount of love in the short time they had together. We will always be immensely proud of how he took to daddy duties.

"We as a family are overwhelmed and truly humbled by the sheer volume of messages and support from the community expressing their love and support. It just emphasises how truly loved Neri was.

"We were blessed with 24 years of you - all we have left are the videos, pictures and memories. We love you forever, we are your keepers and we are so sorry we were not there to protect you. Sleep easy baby brother."

Anyone with information should contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal or 0161 856 5413 quoting Operation Southsea.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.