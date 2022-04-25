A kidnap investigation has been launched after a woman was last seen getting into a silver transit van in Lancashire.

Katie Kenyon was 33, was spotted getting into the vehicle on Todmorden Road, in Burnley, before travelling to the village of Bolton-by-Bowland, near to Gisburn Forest.

But, she has been not been seen since the journey, on Friday morning, 22 April.

Lancashire Police has now revealed a 50-year-old man, detained on Saturday, has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap, and is known to Katie.

They have been given a further 36 hours to question him.

The van which is it believed Katie was last seen getting into. Credit: Lancashire Police

Officers say they are 'extremely' concerned for Katie's welfare and are "working hard to try and find out what has happened to her".

Detective Superintendent Gary Brooks said: "While we are keeping an open mind, it is obviously of grave concern that we haven't seen, or heard from Katie since Friday morning."

He added: "The police are concerned, the family are concerned, it is a significant period of time for Katie to be missing.

"It's completely out of character for Katie to be missing for such a period of time and in these circumstances, as time progresses that concern increases."

Police have used CCTV to trace Katie in a silver Ford Transit vehicle, registration MT57 FLC, from Todmorden Road, in Burnley, to Bolton by Bowland, near to Gisburn Forest.

The van then made the return journey back to Todmorden Road, but, police say, there is no evidence Katie was in the vehicle.

Katie is white, 33, 5ft 9in tall with shoulder length strawberry-blonde/ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, light blue and white top, black leggings and flip flops.

Katie's family say they are now in a "waiting game" to find her.

In a post on social media, Sarah Kenyon said: "I t is now a waiting game, we have done everything we can, searched everywhere, contacted everyone.

"This is breaking us all and we are all so greatly appreciated for everyone’s help ."

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have seen Katie, either on her own or with others, anybody who may have seen the van, or anything suspicious to come forward.