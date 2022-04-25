Lancaster man calls for residents to have say on cycle lane

Play Brightcove video

Report by Granada Reports journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas

A man from Lancaster who says his father is lucky to be alive is calling for action to help keep cyclists safe.

Joshua Brandwood has been campaigning for new protected cycle lane after his dad Mark Bryan was struck by an HGV on the road in December 2018 as he rode home from work.

Bryan suffered catastrophic injuries and was put in an induced coma, his family told he had just hours to live.

He survived but has been left with a brain injury and needs round the clock care.

Mark Bryan, who has been left with a brain injury, and his son Joshua Brandwood.

Joshua is now pleading with local residents to have their say in a consultation on a cycle lane for the old stretch of the Bay Gateway that connects Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham from the M6.

After a petition was signed by more than 2,500 people, Lancashire County Council have put into place Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans in order to tackle the issue.

As part of this, residents will have their say via feedback forms. This has also coincided with site visits with highways bosses to discuss what can be done.

A young cyclist struggles cycling along the old Bay Gateway.

The council say: "More and more people are choosing to walk and cycle for everyday journeys, and the serious incident involving Mr Brandwood's father highlights that there is a real need to provide better options for vulnerable road users. "We're committed to improving walking and cycling, and would encourage people to take part in our consultation."

Lancashire County Council are giving residents a chance to give feedback.

Joshua believes that people must take advantage of the opportunity: "This chance won’t come around again.

"My plea to locals in the area is to get behind my campaign and fill out the survey.

"We don’t want other families to go through what we did because it’s not pleasant at all." Residents can have their say until 5 May.