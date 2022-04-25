A mother who claimed more than £28,000 in disability benefits was caught after investigators were tipped off she could walk unaided.

Cheryl Topham, 54, had initially been legitimately claiming Disability Living Allowance since 1992 after suffering from a number of health conditions which impacted her ability to walk and look after herself.

She also received Employment Support Allowance legitimately in 2015.

But, after undergoing a successful knee replacement in 2017, she failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) her condition had changed.

From then Topham continued receiving payments into her bank account and was overpaid £28,263.70, Manchester Minshull Crown Court heard.

Investigators became suspicious however following a tip-off, and surveillance revealed her walking unaided.

She also turned up to an appointment to claim Personal Independence Payment (PIP), using crutches.

Topham, of Ashton-under-Lyne, pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to benefits and dishonestly making a false statement to obtain benefits.She was arrested and interviewed under caution, and after being shown the footage admitted she had an operation in August 2017 which meant her conditions would no longer qualify her for the payments.

In total she obtained £17,558.60 in disability allowance payments, and £10,675 in ESA payments.

Cheryl Topham wrongly claimed more than £28 thousand in disability benefits Credit: MEN Syndication

Topham's lawyer, Saul Brody, said she had found the court process "excruciating" and was "very much ashamed" of her failure to notify the change in circumstances.

"This is a case where there was a genuine claim for at least 18 years," he said.

"The defendant first received benefits relating to her disability in 1992, in 2008 the DWP accepted her condition was so serious that she didn’t need to continue making applications. She was entitled to the benefits, but matters went awry in 2017."

Mr Brody said that Topham had a knee placement surgery in 2017 and acknowledged that her condition had improved and she did not make that clear to DWP.

He added that she is currently in poor health and financial difficulty but a payment plan is set up with repaying back the sums.

Topham, of Windemere Crescent, was sentenced to six months imprisonment which was suspended for 12 months, ten days of rehabilitation activity requirements and a nine month alcohol treatment programme.

Sentencing her, Recorder Jon Close said she had breached the trust that the benefits system relied on.

"The system has to rely on trust mainly given to those who are not able to look after themselves. People are trusted they will make and clearly declare and do the right thing - you did not."