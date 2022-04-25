A young violinist who has taken TikTok by storm has told Granada Reports she has chosen to make Manchester her home after she fell in love with the city.

Esther Abrami, 26, was born in France and came to the UK as a 14-year-old to study at the world famous Chetham's School of Music in Manchester, where she often used to get up early at 5am to spend extra time in the rehearsal rooms.

Chetham's School of Music in Manchester.

Her hard work paid off and in 2017 she was accepted as a student at the world-leading Royal College of Music in London.

But it was Manchester that captured her heart, so much so that she decided to stay.

"People were just so friendly, if you were lost -and I was lost at the beginning, you know, people were always so helpful.

"And the fact that the school is in the city centre, it was amazing to be able to go out sometimes and you're literally just within the centre. Everything's around.

"The only thing that took me a little while to get used to was the weather."

Esther filming with Granada Reports.

She added: "When I graduated, I thought, where should I settle? And I just remember it's Manchester and it does feel like coming back home. And it has become my second home."

Esther is now recognised as one of the most promising young classical music artists of her generation and has gone from student to classical music star after landing a record deal with leading label Sony.

Her music mixes different styles and is widely shared on social media platforms which she says helps her to connect with her audience in different ways.

Through TikTok and Instagram she has welcomed a whole new audience into her musical world, sharing practice and sight-reading videos together with tips for aspiring young musicians.

So far, her passion for her music has led to more than 365k followers on TikTok, 243k followers on Instagram and 192k subscribers on YouTube.

30 million YouTube views

7 million TikTok likes

127k Facebook followers

Her videos of her and her kittens have helped her amass millions of views on the platforms: "I found a cat shelter and I'm with them 24 seven and obviously I practice the violin for four hours a day. So usually they start on my lap. Some of them fall asleep and it calms them down.

"I don't take it personally when they fall asleep!!" she laughs.

Esther says “I decided to perform different styles of music to connect with all of my audience.

"People who get to know me via TikTok aren’t the same as those who have seen my videos on YouTube, or heard my recordings on the radio.

"As an artist, I don’t want to be put in a box playing only one specific style of music. In classical music, musicians can sometimes fade behind the music, so with this album people can discover who I really am.

"With social media, it gave me this tool to be able to actually share it to a huge amount, you know, a huge number of people and people who wouldn't usually listen to classical music.

"It's a world that can seem inaccessible sometimes"

Esther's self titled album has been released by Sony.

"With my album I wanted to achieve a similar feel to a pop album – short pieces each with a different character or mood, so it does not matter which mood the listener is in – there is always a piece for you," she added.

Esther has made it her mission to shine a spotlight on female composers so that girls entering the classical music world would have positive role models, as well as expanding the repertoire of works written by women.

In November 2021, she toured with one of the world’s most successful classical singers Katherine Jenkins OBE, and was one of five musicians featured in the Sky Arts TV special, Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber.

Esther toured with one of the world’s most successful classical singers Katherine Jenkins OBE, in 2021. Credit: PA

Born in 1996 and raised in Aix-en-Provence, Esther was given her first tiny violin at the age of three by her grandmother.

She studied at the Royal College of Music and was awarded a full scholarship for a Master’s degree at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Esther now plays a fine Jean-Baptiste Vuillaume violin, loaned to her through the Beare’s International Violin Society.