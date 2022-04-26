Play Brightcove video

British Transport Police have released this footage of Ormandy running away after raping a woman in Liverpool.

CCTV has captured a rapist running away after attacking an 18-year-old woman behind a train station.William Ormandy approached the woman just before 2am on Sunday, 6 February 2022 as she walked towards Liverpool Lime Street Station taxi rank.

The 31-year-old said, "you're gorgeous" before grabbing and trying to kiss her.The court heard how he pulled her into a service alleyway near the station just after 2am and continued trying to kiss her as she pleaded for him to let her go.

She decided to walk up to London Road to get to the next taxi rank, Ormandy then raped her.When she started to walk off he told her "come here" but she left and he then ran in the opposite direction.

Rapist William Ormandy has been sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison. Credit: British Transport Police

CCTV footage showed him running away down nearby Pudsey Street immediately after the attack.Luckily three women came across the 18-year-old in a distressed state and she explained what happened.

Cheryl Mottram, prosecuting, at Liverpool Crown Court, said: "She told him she just wanted to get home, but he continued to follow her asking to go back to her house with her.

"She told him that she lived at home with her mum and told him she was only 18."A major investigation was then launched by British Transport Police detectives to trace and arrest Ormandy.

Ten days later on Wednesday, 16 February, he handed himself in at St Anne Street Police Station and was arrested on suspicion of rape.

In interview, he stated he consensually kissed the victim three times and denied raping her.In a statement, the woman explained how has taken medication to sleep since the attack and it has impacted every aspect of her life.

She said: "I don’t like to be left alone. I need to know where my family are at all times, and I often sleep in the same bed as my sisters."There have been times that my mum has held me whilst I cry. I am awake at all times in the night having showers, washing myself."The incident has had a devastating effect on my education. I had been aspiring to go to university, but I have failed all my university interviews. I had clear ambitions and dreams, now I don’t know what the future holds for me."

William John Ormandy, of Derby Court, Church Road, Halewood, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via video link on Friday, March 18 where he pleaded guilty to rape.

On Monday, 25 April Judge David Potter sentenced him to 12 years and three months imprisonment. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

The court heard Ormandy has 13 convictions for 29 previous offences including a history of violence against women.He was convicted last year of assaulting and harassing a former partner and was subject to a community order at the time of the rape.

CCTV footage shows Ormandy running away after raping an 18-year-old woman. Credit: British Transport Police

Sarah Holt, defending, said that Ormandy “struggles to comprehend his behaviour and has no recollection".She added: “He is ashamed of himself and says he is lost for words.” Miss Holt said his family is devastated and does not condone his behaviour but will support him when he leaves jail.Judge Potter told Ormandy that his previous convictions “reveal a worrying attitude that you have towards those you are involved within intimate relationships. You have a violent history against women.“It was a persistent incident and force was used. The pre-sentence report demonstrates a lack of insight into your offending.”Judge Potter said that he agreed with the probation officer’s view that Ormandy represents a high risk of harm specifically to women, known to him or strangers.Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Inspector Granville Sellers, said: "The physical and emotional impact his despicable crime has had on the victim cannot be underestimated.

"She showed incredible bravery to report his actions to us, and we continue to support her as Ormandy faces his adequately long stint behind bars."