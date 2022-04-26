Liverpool's first black female mayor has spoken out about micro-aggressions and revealed that she has been "followed round" supermarkets by security in the past.

Joanne Anderson spoke at the Liverpool Against Racism conference on Tuesday, almost a year on from her election in May 2021.

She said: "I hate being followed round. Now I'm the mayor, I'm not getting up on a Saturday morning to go robbing, am I?

"It drives me mad, but it is different when you're in a position of power.

"I get less wound up about micro-aggressions because I'm in the position to do something about it, my words have impact."

Labour's Joanne Anderson speaks after she was declared the Mayor of Liverpool. Credit: PA images

Ms Anderson said "unconscious bias" has left some people angry that she has the "audacity" to do the job.

She said: "I can see it on their faces. I know that's how they feel - 'Who does she think she is?'"

Ms Anderson took over from previous mayor Joe Anderson, who is no relation, following his arrest as part of a probe into alleged bribery and corruption.

She said she hoped other black women would follow in her footsteps. "It's all for nothing if we all go back to normal after me," she said.

"I might be the first female and black elected mayor of this city, I absolutely don't want to be the last.

"Representation in politics is really important."

Ms Anderson said on the whole, the reaction to her election had been positive. She said: "I generally feel the city is quite behind me and want me to do well."

Speakers including historian David Olusoga, presenter Charlene White and former boxer Tony Bellew were also at the conference, set up by Ms Anderson in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.