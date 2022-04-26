Former Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs has announced he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

The 56-year-old musician, who performs with Liam Gallagher, announced the news on social media, explaining that he will have to miss upcoming gigs.

Paul, best known as Bonehead, wrote on Twitter: "Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I have been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

"But the good news it is treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon.

"I'll keep you posted how it's gutted I'm missing gigs with Liam and the band.

"Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going. I'll see you soon."

After the announcement, his bandmate and fellow Manchurian Liam Gallagher wished him well.

He said: "Sending BIG love to the one and only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage before you can say are we doing Colombia."

'Bonehead' is a founding member of former Manchester band Oasis, alongside brothers Liam and and Noel Gallagher, Paul McGuigan and Tony McCarroll.

Arthurs left the group in 1999 but has continued to work with Gallagher over the years, including in his band Beady Eye and on his solo projects.

Last summer, the pair performed together during Gallagher’s headlining sets at Reading and Leeds festivals.

